CTM’s A Christmas Carol Returns With Stunning New Look

The Pandemic curtailed many a beloved tradition over the course of the last few years, and one popular holiday tradition is attending the annual production of the classic Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, produced by Children’s Theater of Madison. This year CTM’s grandest production of the year is back with the beloved production and a whole new look.

“This year we have a brand new adaptation which is really going to be exciting for our audiences,” said Roseann Sheridan, Artistic Director of CTM. “It’s the same story, all the same characters but it just has a really different look, and a little bit of a different feel.”

True to the original story, we are transported back in time to Victorian England as Spirits Past, Present and Future help Scrooge embrace the true meaning of Christmas. But the classic tale has a makeover this year.

“We have a new script that was adapted just for this company. LaShawn Banks is back as playing Ebenezer Scrooge and the show is directed by Brian Cowling so there is lots of music and carols and dance and a gorgeous new set,” Sheridan said.

The set is completely reimagined and audiences will be thrilled with the attention to detail in the staging of the timeless classic.

“The whole story revolves around bringing light into the world and Scrooge recovering his own light and sharing it with others. So there are hundreds of lanterns and lamps all throughout the set that can all light up,” Sheridan said.

Don’t miss this celebration of the season in the splendor of Overture’s Capitol Theater. Tickets are still available. The show runs through the 23rd of December and you can find the best seats and ticket prices at CTMtheater.org.