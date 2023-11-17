CTM’s Grandest Production of the Season--Tickets On Sale Now for the Classic A Christmas Carol

CTM’s signature production returns to the Capitol Theater in full Victorian splendor to celebrate the holiday season. In Charles Dickens’ timeless story, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future take Scrooge on a life-changing journey, reminding us all that it’s never too late to let your light shine bright.

“It’s Christmas Carol time--the most wonderful time of the year and our grandest production of the season,” said Brian Cowing, Interim Artistic Director at CTM and Director of A Christmas Carol.

As is the tradition, the production will take place in the festive Capitol Theater with all the holiday grandeur of Overture Center.

“There’s nothing like seeing a show in the Capitol Theater. We’ve done this show almost 50 years! And the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol itself is celebrating its 180th year of being published which is unbelievable!” said Cowing.

The CTM production will once again feature the amazing La Shawn Banks as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“We do have some new things this year, some new elements, a great cast of course with professional actors alongside our talented youth. LeShawn Banks will be back for his third year as Scrooge, he’s just fantastic, we love having him here,” Cowing said. “It’s really a show to bring your whole family to, multi generations, start a new family tradition.

The show runs Dec. 9-23 and great seats are available at https://ctmtheater.org/.