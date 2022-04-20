Freaky Friday The Musical Opens This Weekend With Freaky Awesome Music

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit ctmtheater.org.

Need a weekend pick me up? Look no further than Madison’s newest live theater venue the Starlight Theater at the new MYArts center where Freaky Friday the Musical premieres Saturday and runs through May 22.

The story is a classic disney tale--and the music will surprise audiences with how spectacular it is!

Freaky Friday is the story of teenage Ellie and her mom Katherine who couldn’t be more different. But when they magically swap bodies and have just 24 hours to get back to normal, they have to work together to solve the mystery of their inverted identities. By spending a day in each other’s shoes (literally!), mother and daughter come to appreciate each other in ways they never could have imagined. The hilarious and heartfelt new musical is based on the hit Disney films!

And the production will be even more exciting since it’s running in the brand new MYArts Center located in downtown Madison on East Mifflin Street--the new home of Children’s Theater of Madison.

”It is truly exciting to be here in so many ways,” said Roseann Sheridan, Artistic Director of Children’s Theater of Madison. “Our new home, where everything behind the scenes happens and some of our performances happen.”

Many youth arts organizations are hampered by overcrowded, costly, unaffordable space. This lack of space limits their ability to offer more educational programs and reach more children. MYArts, Madison’s Youth Arts Center, provides welcoming, affordable space with four stories and 65,000 square feet.

”For CTM, MYArts Center has space for classes, summer camps, rehearsals, offices, technical shops, costumes, costume storage, everything under one roof. We’re no longer spread out and people wonder where CTM is?” said Sheridan.

MYArts, Madison’s Youth Arts Center, is home to anchor organizations Madison Youth Choirs and Children’s Theater of Madison.

”We’re still a resident company at Overture Center and we’ll continue to do productions there like A Christmas Carol in the Capitol Theater and this year Stellaluna in the Playhouse. But this gives us another venue to perform in as well as do all the work we need to do to get these shows done.”

Freaky Friday tickets are on sale now! Don’t miss the chance to see the amazing new MYArts building along with a chance to see this live performance in the brand new Starlight Theater.

For tickets visit CTMtheater.org.