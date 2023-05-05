Got A Budding Actor in the Family? CTM Classes Offer Something For Everyone

No matter your level of interest in the arts, there is something for everyone at Children’s Theater of Madison when it comes to learning.

”Yes we have wonderful classes for students of all levels and all ages,” said Erica Berman Director of Education and Community Engagement at Children’s Theater of Madison.

From beginners to seasoned performers there is something for everyone at CTM all year long.

“We have fall programs, we have winter programs, we have spring programs. They are about 8-10 weeks long and they’re just wonderful opportunities for students who want to try it for the first time or who are really interested and want to dive even deeper,” Berman said.

”For summertime we have tons of programming, we have 9 weeks long from 4K all the way up to exiting 12th grade. We have comedy, we have improv, we have acting, musical theater, design courses. Any type of interest your student might have in the arts we provide it during the year,” Berman said.

For Grades 4K-3: CTM’s focus is on play, creative exploration, imagination journeys, and character creation by using books, music, and visual art as well as theater. On the final day of the program, families can enjoy an open class (where everyone in the room participates!) or an informal sharing (a celebration of the process based program).

For Grades 3-12: CTM’s focus is on the tools of an actor (body, voice, and imagination), fundamentals of performance, and working together as an ensemble through programs in acting, musical theater, comedy, and more. On the final day of the program, families can enjoy an informal sharing (a celebration of the process based program), a showcase (a student led presentation), or a performance (where every student has a role in telling a scripted or devised story).

For Advanced Students: CTM’s focus is on developing essential audition and performance skills, promoting professionalism, and building ensemble. On the final day of the program, families can enjoy a showcase (a student led presentation) or a performance (where every student has a role in telling a scripted or devised story).

The Education Department at CTM is dedicated to:Encouraging exploration, expression, creativity and artistic growth through the art of theater rooted in the interest and ability of each student.Fostering the development of social skills, self-confidence, and the courage to take risks in a process-based, fun, and safe environment.

Welcoming all students, from those who are having a first time theater experience to advanced studentsEngendering an inclusive and collaborative community where students and their families forge a lifelong investment in the arts.

Creating a lasting sense of pride and accomplishment through culminating performances and showcases.

To learn more visit https://ctmtheater.org/.