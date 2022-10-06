Live Theater for the Youngest Audience--Don’t Miss Mole Hill Stories at CTM

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/

Children’s Theater of Madison opens its new season October 15 with a delightful play designed for the entire family to enjoy live theater.

“It’s a very exciting play. It’s called the Mole Hill Stories and it’s based on 3 books by Lois Ehlert. Most people will remember her for Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, one of her most popular award winning books,” said Roseann Sheridan, Artistic Director of CTM. “This particular play is based on 3 of her books together. It’s adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios and it’s English and Spanish kind of blended together. It has live music, a lot of visual interest and creative movement and so much more. It’s a perfect play for our youngest audience members ages 3 and up. And we even have a special price for kids age 6 and under for this show only so it makes it really possible for the entire family to come together.”

The Mole Hill Stories is based on three picture books by Lois Ehlert: Mole’s Hill, Cuckoo/- Cucú, and Moon Rope/Un Lazo a la Luna. The play takes place in the woods of Wisconsin, and none of the characters are human! They are all either woodland creatures (such as Mole & Fox), birds (such as Owl and Cuckoo), or the woods themselves (such as Moon and Lake)

As the play unfolds, Mole is very busy. When Fox comes along and says her hill needs to move, Mole’s world is turned topsy-turvy. Together Mole and her friends discover what happens when we work together, explore new terrain, and look up to the sky.

This play truly has something for every member of the family. Mole Hill Stories runs October 15 through October 30. Get tickets at https://ctmtheater.org/