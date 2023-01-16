Tickets on Sale Now for CTM World Premiere Finder And The North Star

For more than 50 years Children’s Theater of Madison has been providing exceptional theater productions for family audiences including many original plays. February brings an exciting opportunity for audiences to see a brand new play by one of CTM’s own.

“It’s so exciting. It’s called Finder and the North Star and for it to get its world premier at my artistic home Children’s Theater of Madison is so incredibly special,” said Erica Berman Director of Education and Community Engagement at Children’s Theater of Madison.

The play features Finder, who wishes on a star, prompting a mysterious visitor to appear and a spectacular journey is set in motion.

“The play is about a young child who has a very deeply personal wish and is brave enough to wish it,” Berman explains. “It takes them on a magical journey to find their wish. It is very multicultural, it’s visually stunning and it’s perfect for ages 9 and up.”

“They have a lot of challenges along their journey. One is called Smidge the monster so yes they definitely have to fight for their wish,” Berman said.

“It’s also part of World Premiere WIsconsin, a state-wide festival celebrating new plays and musicals, so we’re really excited to be a part of that too,” Berman said.

Don’t miss Finder and North Star and the magical journey of self-discovery and personal triumph February 18-March 5 in the Starlite Theater at MYArts. Together they travel around the world and beyond – a journey that ultimately leads them to a surprising end.

