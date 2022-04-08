Advance Planning Your Memorial Service Eases Burden For Loved Ones -- Start Here

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/.

Meaningful memorialization of a loved one’s passing can transform, heal, and comfort us. It highlights our loved ones’ sacrifices, reminds us of the things that they value, and inspires us with their life stories. When it comes to your final arrangements, shouldn’t you make the decisions?

The arrangements you make will reflect your exact wishes and desires. Pre-arranging your own service will help to ease the burden for your loved ones. It will also alleviate any questions, problems or differences, which can occur among family members.

“It’s not a conversation anyone looks forward to having and that’s why we’re here to help get that conversation started,” said Heather Holy, Cress Funeral and Cremation Service. “There’s no cost to sit down and visit with us, we do educational events like lunch and learns where people can learn in a casual environment and learn more about what’s involved in the planning process.”

To begin the planning process, Cress Advance Funeral Planners take time visiting with families, learning about what is important to them and to those they leave behind. Information is recorded and a complementary file is created for your family. Many are surprised to know that Cress can handle about 80-90% of the planning process when you take the time to do this in advance.

“It’s been my experience over the years, I’ve learned that more people than not have never planned funeral services so they are surprised by all the different options,” Holy said. “So, letting us help them can be huge.”

Though plans may change over time, what’s most important is getting started. Your file becomes a guidebook for family to follow. During the process Cress will discuss the different options for burial or cremation and are then able to put together pricing based on what type of service someone is looking for. Next, Cress takes time to discuss the different funding options and benefits in doing so. At that point, it’s up to the family as to how far they wish to complete their plans.

“Pre-planning is a great gift to leave for those we leave behind,” Holy said.

Whether you're just inquiring about the process, or perhaps it's been on your mind for some time, Cress Advance Planners are here to work at your pace.