The Advantages of Pre-Planning Your Funeral

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/.

Planning a funeral can be an emotional and financial burden to a family. But it is possible to alleviate that burden for your loved ones by taking care of planning yourself. The only problem is, it’s easy to put off that kind of planning, in spite of the many benefits.

”We definitely should be planning for this. We have a lot of people that come in and they are with their parents as their parents are planning and we want them to start thinking about themselves as well,” said RaShana England, Advance Funeral Planner with Cress Funeral and Cremation Service. “People my age, or any age can plan ahead, it’s just one of the best gifts that you can give to your family.”

Although we might have daily conversations with our loved ones, the most meaningful and deep ones don’t always happen. Pre-planning your funeral gives you the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with family that you might not otherwise have. We shouldn’t really wait for a special moment to start having these kinds of talks. We can do it anytime and anywhere, when we and our loved ones are comfortable.

”There are so many advantages to planning ahead. The biggest one is it’s a gift for your family as you’ll have all of this done,” England said. “We do all of this planning especially as a Mom, I plan for so many things. I plan for my children, I plan for school, vacations, 401K all of those things.”

The arrangements you make will reflect your exact wishes and desires. Pre-arranging your own service will help to ease the burden for your loved ones. It will also alleviate any questions, problems or differences, which can occur among family members.

Pre-payment will protect you from rising costs along with easing the emotional and financial burdens on your loved ones. Arrangements can be made in the comfort of your own home. If you’re considering advance planning, Cress Funeral Service has a licensed advance planning specialist on staff that can assist with this very important matter.

