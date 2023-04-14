Don’t Avoid The Conversation That Could Save Your Family Stress in the Future

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/

Although we might have daily conversations with our loved ones, the most meaningful and deep ones don’t always happen. Especially if it has to do with a subject like a funeral.

“It’s one of those taboo subjects that I don’t think is a great thing to say it’s a taboo subject,” said Darrin Kolka, Advanced Funeral Planner at Cress Funeral and Cremation Service. “People just need to be more open and honest with their family about it. We all pass away. I don’t want to be the first one to tell somebody that.”

Having this kind of conversation can make a huge difference — it can help us see our loved ones in a different and more positive light, it can teach us valuable lessons, it can give us a clearer picture of the things they love, it can bring us closer together, and it can help us reaffirm to them how much we love them. We shouldn’t really wait for a special moment to start having these kinds of talks. We can do it anytime and anywhere, when we and our loved ones are comfortable — at home while we’re having meals together,out for a walk, gathered as a family, or playing games.

Pre-arranging your own service will help to ease the burden for your loved ones. It will also alleviate any questions, problems or differences, which can occur among family members.

“It’s super easy. I always say there’s no right or wrong way to plan for a funeral but there definitely is an easy and a hard way. The best way to do it is just go into a funeral home that you trust and they will sit down and take you through the process. They’ll make it really easy for you to make it easy for your family. And they know all the right questions to ask and exactly how to do it so that it’s done the right way,” Kolka said.

The arrangements you make will reflect your exact wishes and desires. Pre-payment will protect you from rising costs along with easing the emotional and financial burdens on your loved ones. When you plan ahead you know that your wishes will be fulfilled.

