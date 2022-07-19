Pandemic Years Taught Us The Value of a Funeral

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/

The hardships we went through during the height of the Pandemic were underscored for families who lost loved ones during quarantine. We learned the true value of a funeral many times because of the loss of that experience for some.

But a funeral is an important experience. Like other ceremonies in our lives, a funeral is a rite of passage, an opportunity to recognize the “passing on” of a loved one. It also offers the family and friends the time to share experiences and emotional support and to help one another find closure and adjust emotionally to the loss of an important person in their lives.

“During the pandemic we had to get creative with how we helped people celebrate the loss of their loved ones,” said….Cress Funeral and Cremation Service. “So what we did is we would set up tents outside in our parking lot where we could still do services. We would do drive up where people would have their loved one outside people would drive up for visitations. We also set up TV’s and picture boards, basically everything we had in the funeral home was taken outside.”

“It doesn’t matter what the changes are or what the situation is, you still need to come together, you still need to have that gathering for support, for love and to just celebrate that person and learn more about them that you may not know,” said Christine Michelson, Cress Funeral and Cremation Service.

The funeral can take many forms, lasting from minutes to days, and is very often influenced by the lifestyle and values of the bereaved family and friends. One suggestion that can help minimize the burden is to consider taking a proactive role (preplanning) and discussing and defining funeral service needs prior to the actual time of need. Preplanning has proven to make the experience less taxing and offers the family the opportunity to spend their energy helping one another emotionally rather than having to use their energy making decisions that could have been made at an earlier, less emotional time.

