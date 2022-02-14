Special Company Serves Local Families in Time of Loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/.

There aren’t many local businesses that have served the community for nearly 150 years. But Cress Funeral and Cremation Service is one. As a company with a long legacy of helping local family and friends experiencing bereavement, Cress understands that a family needs someone to turn to in a moment’s notice. Someone who truly cares and has the ability and resources to offer exemplary services. Many things have changed since Cress began in 1869, but what hasn’t changed is the commitment to being there every step of the way for the bereaved in their time of need.

Not only has the business been serving the community a long time, many of the people there have been serving the community a long time as well.

“I myself have been here 24 years and we have many directors who have over 10 years of experience helping the Madison area,” said Jessica Pharo, Funeral Director and Manager. “We are a local resource. We are the place people call even when they don’t need our services. We are experts in our field and also your neighbors and we are part of your community.”

Being local is built into the foundation of Cress.

“It was a local family who started Cress and we’ve preserved all eight locations,” Pharo said.

It’s also built into the company brand. In 2020, “We Are Cress” was initiated because the company provides more than just a funeral service. Since 1869, Cress has been a local resource. Cress provides families with the support, guidance, and care during and after the loss of a loved one. “We Are Cress” is not just a slogan, it is who the company is. It is that care and how Cress serves families that will be the first in many roads to healing.

To learn more visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/.