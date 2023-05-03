Unique Private Family Space Provides Solace for Final Goodbye

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral And Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral And Cremation Service, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/

A funeral service can be one of the most difficult decisions for a family to make. It’s important that they find someone who will provide them with solace and support when it matters the most to minimize their pain during this time. Cress Funeral and Cremation Service has a caring team that has been arranging tributes since 1868. They are sensitive to the needs of each family and strive for meaningful tributes that families deserve.

And if your family is choosing cremation, there is a unique family space that provides important private time to gather. Cress has state of the art “family viewing rooms” that allow for gathering, reflection, and engagement in any way that is comforting and supportive of the healing process each person will go through.

“We are the only funeral home in the area that provides this for our families,” said Mike Wells, Funeral Director Cress Funeral and Cremation Service. “It’s a space where they can have privacy to say a final goodbye prior to the cremation process.”

Cress understands there may be family members who want to be with their loved one every step of the way.

“We see this space providing a lot of comfort with families that choose this option and it’s something we are able to provide that offers extra peace of mind for a final goodbye,” Wells said.

Cress is the only cremation service provider in Dane County that has facilities designed to allow families to participate and care for their loved one as much as they feel comfortable.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Services understands that cremation is a meaningful choice for many families. Cress is committed to providing personalized cremation services that honor the unique life and legacy of each loved one. Cremation services offer a range of options, including traditional services with cremation, direct cremation, and memorial services. Families can choose to hold a visitation or funeral service before cremation or opt for a simple, private cremation.

Cress’s compassionate staff is available to support families every step of the way and help create a meaningful and personalized tribute to their loved one.

