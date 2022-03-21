When Celebrating The Life of a Loved One Memories Matter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/

Like other ceremonies in our lives, a funeral is a rite of passage, an opportunity to recognize the “passing on” of a loved one. It also offers family and friends a time to share experiences and emotional support and to help one another find closure and adjust emotionally to the loss of an important person in their lives.

The funeral can take many forms, lasting from minutes to days, and is very often influenced by the lifestyle and values of the bereaved family and friends.

Numerous decisions and choices will be made under the funeral director’s care and guidance. These choices will be discussed and clarified at the arrangement conference. Often several family members will attend the conference, possibly even a friend of the family or a valued clergy member.

“I feel it’s really important to listen to the small things when I’m meeting with a family,” said Jeff Olson, Cress Funeral and Cremation Service. “Basically I met with a woman once and she said her husband wanted to be buried in a Ford Truck and she said, ‘But you don’t have a red casket.’ And I said, ‘But we do!’ She didn’t know that I also had the Ford emblem decal made and placed it on top of the casket and I think that really helped the family to just have a moment of personalization and made them feel more at ease.”

Another way to personalize a service is with a funeral procession. It can be a tribute to a life well lived and an expression of the interests and passions in a person’s life. With planning, a procession can include a motorcycle or bicycle escort, tractors, fire trucks or even a marching band.

The funeral director will need certain documents and information in assisting you and your family to plan a meaningful service of remembrance. These documents will also be used in the preparation of legally required documents.

Consider gathering the following items for the arrangement conference with your funeral director:

Discuss types of service options with family members

Call any family members who may be traveling out of town

Contact clergy regarding availability and to help plan the ceremony

Biographical information for the obituary notice. This information will also assist in the preparation of the death certificate and other necessary documents. Please include maiden names.

Social Security number

Veteran’s discharge papers

Cemetery information if selections have already been determined

Life insurance and employee benefits information that may apply

Select clothing for burial or cremation

If a viewing is desired, consider bringing glasses, lipstick, perfume, nail polish or jewelry

Select a photograph or a collection of photographs that could be used in the newspapers, video tribute, photo boards, memory candles or memorial cards. Some of this can also be gathered after the conference for your convenience

