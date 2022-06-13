Why Giving Back in Our Community Is Top Priority for Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

Why Giving Back in Our Community Is Top Priority for Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/.

Being a part of the community is an important part of many businesses that are locally owned. At Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, it’s a part of the core mission and giving back to local nonprofits is a key part of the company’s community involvement.

“Our staff takes pride in our local community,” said Desiree Paananen, of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service. “Most of us live and work in the Dane County area so we’re very passionate about giving back where we can.”

Cress has been a locally owned business operating in Dane County for over 137 years. Cress has been enriched and blessed with a caring and compassionate staff that truly are involved in their local communities and want to make a difference in people’s lives and that’s why Cress gives back to many local organizations and is local itself.

“We’ve given back to many organizations including Hospice, Gilda’s Club, the Alzheimers Association, and during the pandemic we helped every Dane County food pantry. We really just try to focus all of our efforts on this area and trying to help as much as possible.”

Cress feels very strongly about supporting our veterans. Legion Post #360 in Waunakee has been a partner with Cress at many graveside ceremonies for deceased comrades. Cress also recently made a donation to the Badger Honor Flight Program to provide the opportunity for veterans to have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C.

Cress strongly continues to support veterans for all they have given for our freedom.Learn more about Cress’s community involvement at CressFuneralService.com or follow on social media.