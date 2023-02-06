Funeral Service Important to Grieving Process Free Grief Support Available

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Services, visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com.

A funeral is an important experience. Like other ceremonies in our lives, a funeral is a rite of passage, an opportunity to recognize the “passing on” of a loved one. It also offers the family and friends the time to share experiences and emotional support and to help one another find closure and adjust emotionally to the loss of an important person in their lives.

“Funeral services are very important. They help the families during the time of grieving,” said Alfred George, Cress Funeral and Cremation Services. “A funeral service allows for the community to come together and support one another during that time.”

A funeral is an important part of the grieving process and helps the family.

“It is important. It goes a long way with the healing that the family is working toward throughout their healing journey,” George said.

The hardships we went through during the height of the Covid Pandemic were underscored for families who lost loved ones during quarantine. We learned the true value of a funeral many times because of the loss of that experience for some.

“We learned the value and importance of coming together and pausing to remember the life well lived and remember the loved one that has now passed,” George said.

The funeral can take many forms, lasting from minutes to days, and is very often influenced by the lifestyle and values of the bereaved family and friends. One suggestion that can help minimize the burden is to consider taking a proactive role (preplanning) and discussing and defining funeral service needs prior to the actual time of need. Preplanning has proven to make the experience less taxing and offers the family the opportunity to spend their energy helping one another emotionally rather than having to use their energy making decisions that could have been made at an earlier, less emotional time.

For grief support, learn more about pre-planning or to meet Alfred George or any of the staff at Cress call day or night or visit https://www.cressfuneralservice.com.