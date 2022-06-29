Prepare to be WOWED! Amazing Amenities at New Crunch Fitness Madison

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crunch Fitness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crunch Fitness, visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/madison

Where can you sweat, laugh, burn calories, gain friends, and build self-confidence?

Crunch Fitness is an inclusive, diverse, modern fitness club that offers quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal and group fitness and it’s coming to Madison this fall.

Take a virtual tour and learn about the amazing facility and all of the amenities available at an incredibly low price!

Crunch Fitness, a high-value, low-cost center, will bring a fun, positive, environment, offering a variety of group classes as well as personal training, all in a #nojudgment atmosphere.

The perks include things like a sauna in each locker room, free wi-fi, hydro massage, online nutrition program, and 3-D body scan.

Plus, there is a full-service tanning salon with platinum level UV beds and spray tanning.

And Kids Crunch Babysitting for ages 6 months to 12 years every day of the week!

To get your cardio don’t miss the HIITZone featuring 5,000 Square Feet of Proprietary Equipment and multi-station functional training unit that includes:

Turf

Free Weights

Kettlebells

Sleds

Tires

Rope Pull-Downs

Battle Ropes

Heavy Bags

Landmines

Medicine Balls

Power Rowers

Monkey Bars

TRX® suspension & more!

Look for amazing classes like:

AccelerateHIIT: Through high-intensity drill-based cardio exercises, you’ll torch calories & leave dripping sweat.

PunchHIIT: Get ready for a fight in this hard-hitting workout featuring moves inspired by martial arts and boxing.

StrongHIIT: Triple round work efforts focus on control, power & strength to chisel your body while burning calories.

ExtremeHIIT: The most grueling of the 4 classes, ExtremeHIIT will push you to the max with a special course and challenge rounds at every station.

Or check out the Ride Studi where you’ll put the pedals to the metal in this fast-paced workout taught on a stationary bike. You’ll climb, sprint, and train to incredible music and extraordinary instruction.

It’s all available with the Peak Results membership at $29.99/mo!