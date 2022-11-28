Ready for a New You? Amazing Amenities at New Crunch Fitness Madison

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crunch Fitness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crunch Fitness, visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/madison

Where can you sweat, laugh, burn calories, gain friends, and build self-confidence?

Crunch Fitness is an inclusive, diverse, modern fitness club that offers quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal and group fitness and it’s coming to Madison soon.

“We are so excited to get this club open,” said Calvin Armatas, Director of New Club Openings at Crunch Fitness. “No matter what your fitness level is whether you’re a first time gym goer or a seasoned body builder you have a spot with us here at Crunch.”

Crunch Fitness, a high-value, low-cost center, brings a fun, positive, environment, offering a variety of group classes as well as personal training, all in a #nojudgment atmosphere.

The perks include things like a sauna in each locker room, free wi-fi, hydro massage, online nutrition program, and 3-D body scan.

“We offer a full service tanning salon, babysitting services, a group fitness studio, spin classes, HIIT small group training, dumbbells from 5 to 120 pounds. We have something for everybody’s fitness goals.”

Check out the full-service tanning salon with platinum level UV beds and spray tanning.

And Kids Crunch Babysitting for ages 6 months to 12 years every day of the week!

Every area has specialized attention.

“Our HIITZone has functional training, turf floor, sleds, tires, it’s a really great small group training class,” Armatas said.

Look for amazing classes like:

AccelerateHIIT: Through high-intensity drill-based cardio exercises, you’ll torch calories & leave dripping sweat.

PunchHIIT: Get ready for a fight in this hard-hitting workout featuring moves inspired by martial arts and boxing.

StrongHIIT: Triple round work efforts focus on control, power & strength to chisel your body while burning calories.

ExtremeHIIT: The most grueling of the 4 classes, ExtremeHIIT will push you to the max with a special course and challenge rounds at every station.

Or check out the Ride Studi where you’ll put the pedals to the metal in this fast-paced workout taught on a stationary bike. You’ll climb, sprint, and train to incredible music and extraordinary instruction.

It’s a great time to join Crunch too.

“Right now we are running the Founding 500 Members. $1 down, first month free, a gym bag, T-shirt and water bottle, and a full hour session with a certified professional,” Armatas said.

Find out more at CrunchMadison.com