Celebrating Wisconsin’s Farm Heritage With Visit to Stone Front Farm

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, visit https://www.wisconsindairy.org/.

It’s National Dairy Month when we celebrate dairy farmers. But here in Wisconsin, every day is a perfect day to celebrate our state’s dairy heritage. Throughout the month of June we have been highlighting the families behind Wisconsin dairy and learning about their dedication to their animals, the environment and the communities they call home.

“It’s what our family has always done. We’ve been milking cows in Wisconsin since before Wisconsin was a state, so we take a lot of pride in what we do,” said Andy Buttles, farmer at Stone Front Farm. “We also take a lot of pride in our cows and we’re proud of the products our milk is made into here in Wisconsin so we’re proud of the rich heritage that we have here in the state of Wisconsin.”

Farms like Stone Front are woven into the fabric of Wisconsin’s farm heritage and sharing the stories of farm life is an important aspect of dairy month.

“The biggest thing about dairy farming is it’s all day everyday, you can’t shut down for the weekend so you have to make sure everything is always taken care of. Someone has always got to be there to milk the cows, feed the cows, take care of the cows,” Buttles said. “Growing up you just kind of milked the cows and fed the cows and now it’s really more business oriented you have to really make sure you’re doing things with the financials in mind.”

Farming is a huge part of Wisconsin’s economy and farmers like Buttles are proud of that contribution.

“We really love our Wisconsin products. We’re big fans of cheese. There is a lot of great cheese in the area, a lot of our cheese gets made into brie and feta and a lot of high quality cheeses so we really enjoy cheese.”

“Wherever you go in the world you can see Wisconsin cheese is always marked with a proudly Wisconsin cheese badge so you always know that you’re getting high quality and supporting our local farmers so we are really proud of that fact.”

During the safer at home orders, many families have gained a renewed appreciation for family meals, and cooking as a family. It’s the perfect time to support Wisconsin dairy farmers with purchases of products made right here at home.

“The best way right now to support dairy farmers is just to go out and try something new. Maybe try a new product, a new type of cheese or a new recipe,” Buttles said. “With everybody being home a little more it’s a great time to experiment with new products and try something maybe you haven’t tried before.”

“We’re really passionate about what we do. We’re not always great at telling our story but that’s the part we really want people to know is how hard we work to make good products for them and how we are sustainable and really trying to do the best for the cows also.”

Help celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy heritage and say thank you to dairy farmers by sharing your favorite farm photo at NBC15.com/dairyfarmers. And find some great recipes, learn more about Wisconsin’s Dairy Heritage, and more at https://www.wisconsindairy.org/.