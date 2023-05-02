New Video Urges Parents to Not to Use Physical Discipline With Children

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has turned the District Attorney’s Office, including its public lobbies, into a No Hit Zone. The No Hit Zone initiative stems from Ozanne’s commitment to reduce the use of corporal punishment to discipline children because of the proven negative outcomes associated with such punishments.

“We are looking to help parents have access to all the information so they can hopefully make an informed decision and not use physical discipline with their children,” said Ismael R. Ozanne, Dane County District Attorney. “There are resources on our website that parents can find if they go to our No Hit Zone, they will find tons of information,” Ozanne said.

Today, we know that corporal punishment of children puts children at risk of developing increased aggression, antisocial behavior, and mental health problems as well as physical injury. Ending the use of corporal punishment will reduce the risk that any given child will suffer child abuse, or engage in criminal conduct as an adult or juvenile.

“Research has shown that if we actually take violence out of our homes we can actually take violence out of our community,” Ozanne said.

Even if you didn’t grow up with this type of parenting, you can still change how you discipline.

A 2016 study found that physical punishment can lead to detrimental outcomes in children, including:

● Increased disobedience and aggression

● Physical and mental health problems as adults

● Use of violence as a means to solve problems

● Increased likelihood of engaging in criminal behavior.

“We are hoping that this video shares the information so that parents can make an informed decision to actually not use physical discipline,” Ozanne said. “All the information is on our website--just look for the No Hit Zone area and all the links are right there.”

For more information visit https://da.countyofdane.com/Community-Programs/No-Hit-Zone.