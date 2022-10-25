4 Amazingly Simple Ways to Prevent Cavities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dental Health Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dental Health Associates, visit https://www.dhamadison.com/.

You’ve heard it time and time again, we need to brush and floss to have healthy teeth. But cavities remain a common problem in spite of that message. We often take our oral health for granted but it’s an important part of a healthy lifestyle and we can always work harder and smarter to keep our teeth healthy.

“Cavities are no fun but they do happen. The main problem is when we eat sugar, the bacteria eat the sugar and ferment acid and that acidity wears on the teeth,” said Dr. Qingze Lv, Dentist at Dental Health Associates.

While brushing and flossing remain the most important things we can do to prevent cavities, there are other simple steps you can take to help with prevention. Cut back on sugar and sugary drinks.

“When it comes to sweets, I love frozen custard myself on occasion, so an easy way to prevent cavities would be rinsing your mouth with just plain water right after eating sugar,” said Dr. Lv.

Kids and adults alike can swish water after a meal or dessert.

“Another way to help prevent cavities is to use a straw when you’re drinking something sugary to keep it away from your teeth,” said Dr. Lv.

Also, know your risk factors for cavities. That means getting regular care from your dentist for prevention and routine cleaning.

“Routine care is so important so that when we see any early signs of a cavity we can do something about it and sometimes even reverse the process,” said Dr. Lv.

Dental Health Associates can help patients to take control of their own oral health through regular check ups and information that can help with prevention and early detection when there may be a problem. To learn more visit https://www.dhamadison.com/.