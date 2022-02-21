Botox From Your Dentist--Treating Wrinkles and Pain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dental Health Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dental Health Associates, visit https://www.dhamadison.com/.

You already know you leave the dentist with a brighter smile. But did you know you could also leave with a fresher youthful appearance? Your dentist may have a new treatment option you may not know about that could also offer pain relief for several chronic issues.

You’re probably familiar with Botox and how it’s most commonly used for cosmetic purposes getting rid of wrinkles and folds in the skin. But fillers may not be as familiar. “Botox is used to relax our muscles, so any wrinkles that are caused by muscle movement can be smoothed out,” explains Dr. Leah Johnson, Dentist with Dental Health Associates in Madison. “That includes forehead lines and frown lines, we call those the 11′s. Fillers are implants. So we can plump up your lips or those lines you get between your nose and lips.”

But there are new and exciting uses for Botox that aren’t cosmetic at all, which includes treating a number of dental related conditions.

“Half of my patients get botox in their masseter muscle - that’s their clenching and grinding muscle. It relaxes them so you’re not able to put as much strain on your teeth. A lot of people who clench and grind at night we see wear on their teeth. We see a lot of breakage so it helps protect their teeth,” Johnson said. “But it also helps prevent headaches and migraines as well.”

The Botox option opens the doors for dentists to have deeper conversations with patients about overall health, and wellness, and for patients to confide in dentists when they’re having issues with pain. Botox use in dental offices makes sense because whenever you’re in the dental chair you are being treated by an expert who is specially trained in facial structure, nerves and muscles.

For patients who are suffering from debilitating pain, the possibility now exists that the same place they get their teeth cleaned could offer an even more promising solution for a pain free life. And for those looking to quickly and easily smooth out some fine lines and wrinkles, they no longer need two stops to get that done.

