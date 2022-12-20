Dental Myths That Can Harm Your Healthy Smile

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dental Health Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dental Health Associates, visit https://www.dhamadison.com/.

At one point you have probably been told to floss more during a dental appointment by a dentist or a dental hygienist. Ever wondered why there is so much fuss about this oral hygiene practice? One common dental myth is that you don’t really need to floss and brushing is enough.

Flossing helps to remove plaque and food debris that collects between your teeth.

Flossing ensures complete oral hygiene by proper plaque removal.

Prevents dental cavities.

It prevents gum diseases and ensures good gum health.

Polishes the tooth surface and can prevent the occurrence of bad breath.

”I have met a lot of patients who are kind of scared of flossing because their gums bleed sometimes. I tell them that bleeding is really caused by bacteria and yucky stuff under the gum and if you floss often and come for regular cleanings your gums won’t bleed,” said Dr. Qingze Lv, Dentist with Dental Health Associates.

If not removed, the bacteria in dental plaque can buildup on your teeth causing cavities and must be removed by a dental professional. If plaque is not removed, tartar (called calculus) will buildup and can lead to swollen and bleeding gums also known as a condition called gingivitis. Flossing more is the answer to gums bleeding less.And if you do get a cavity--you may be surprised to learn you may not necessarily need to get a filling.

”If you come for routine care we can see that there are certain stages of the cavity process. Cavities actually can be reversed by prescription toothpaste, or other medication or even just getting your regular cleaning to remove the bacteria from the teeth,” Dr. Lv said.

Learn more at DHAMadison.com.