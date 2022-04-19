Finding Help to Overcome Your Dental Anxiety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dental Health Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dental Health Associates, visit https://www.dhamadison.com/.

Millions of people suffer real anxiety when it comes to visiting the dentist. It is estimated that 75% of Americans experience some amount of anxiety when it comes to seeing the dentist, and close to 10% have a genuine fear associated with dentistry.

There are many people who are aware of these facts, but still refuse to see the dentist. These people would rather suffer through the pain and unpleasantness of gum disease, a painful wisdom tooth, a tooth extraction, or even a broken and infected molar, rather than get professional help. Usually, this fear comes from a bad experience with a dentist earlier in life, often during childhood. While this anxiety or phobia is very real, it is unnecessary, and can actually be treated.

There are many ways Dental Health Associates deals with a patient’s anxiety. Finding the right dentist is the key to minimizing your stress level and assuring a great visit. Communication is very important and during the appointment you will hear both your dentist and hygienist, walking you through the steps and asking how you are doing.

“Anxiety is common for both adults and kids,” said Dr. Chris Gilbert, Dentist at Dental Health Associates. “For me and my patients I try to make sure all questions are answered and that people know exactly what to expect throughout the procedures.”

Plenty of kiddos have dental anxiety as well as their parents.

“The biggest thing for parents is just to make sure that the kids know this is a positive environment. We’re here to make things better for their situation. We’re not here to shame them,” Dr. Gilbert said. “But then to also teach them how to improve their oral health.”

Today, many dentists and oral surgeons specialize in helping patients with dental anxiety overcome their fears and get the help they need. These dentists do everything possible to let you – the patient – know that you’re in control. Many take great strides to make their waiting rooms, offices, exam/operating rooms, and even their personal appearances and manners as friendly and comforting as possible. A good dentist will be happy to talk with you in their offices first, and work out a way to make your next experience with a dentist a positive one. In this way the dentist can explain procedures, answer your questions, and address your fears, before you ever sit in the chair.

Dental Health Associates of Madison, believes that seeing the dentist should be a positive experience, as well as a normal part of your health routine. If you suffer from dental anxiety, DHA will be happy to work with you to help you overcome your fears and make sure your smile receives the care it deserves.