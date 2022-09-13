Think You Know Everything About Proper Brushing? What Mistakes Are You Making?

Tooth brushing is widely regarded as the most important thing you can do for dental health. But you might be surprised to learn you are making mistakes during this daily routine activity.

“It’s really not uncommon at all,” Dr. Katie Howland, Dentist at Dental Health Associates. “The biggest thing with brushing is its quality really over quantity. You don’t want to brush super hard. You want to do nice easy gentle circles for about two minutes.”

It may feel counter intuitive because brushing and scrubbing harder seems like it would clean the teeth better.

“You may really want to scrub and get that stuff off your teeth, but just remember it really isn’t necessary to do a good cleaning.”

In fact, brushing too hard can create other problems.

“When you brush too hard it can create issues like receding gums and that can cause tooth sensitivity,” Dr. Howland explained.

When it comes to rinsing after brushing, you may be surprised to know that’s not recommended either.

“You’ve got fluoride in your toothpaste and you want to let that soak into your teeth, you don’t spit and then rinse because that will rinse out all the fluoride. So, instead, just brush your teeth real well, spit out the excess toothpaste then let the fluoride sit in your mouth and then wait 30 minutes before you eat or drink,” Dr. Howland said.

Do you really need to brush twice a day? Most dentists believe you should brush your teeth at least twice a day – once in the morning and once in the evening. This is important because during the night, the formation of plaque is mostly undisturbed. Brushing after each meal is also endorsed by many dentists.

Brushing within 30 minutes of eating can slow down the bacterial colonization of the teeth. Bacteria feast on food particles, particularly sugar, releasing by-products that cause tooth decay.

For a healthy mouth and smile the ADA recommends you:

Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush. The size and shape of your brush should fit your mouth allowing you to reach all areas easily.

Replace your toothbrush every three or four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed. A worn toothbrush won’t do a good job of cleaning your teeth.

Make sure to use an ADA-accepted fluoride toothpaste.