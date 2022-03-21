When Should Children Start Seeing A Dentist?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dental Health Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dental Health Associates, visit DHAMadison.com.

Do you remember your first visit to the dentist? If so, you probably should have been going earlier. When should kids first see the dentist?

”The sooner the better. Sometimes just having kids observe their parents get their teeth cleaned or their siblings get their teeth cleaned really, really helps,” said Dr. Beth Wagner, Dentist at Dental Health Associates in Madison. “Officially their teeth should start getting cleaned for sure by 3 years old.”

Early visits are primarily focused on parent education and establishing good habits that will set up your child for a lifetime of oral health. At Dental Health Associates, they understand that each child is unique. DHA dentists go to great lengths to understand children’s dental health needs and offer age appropriate dental care. Even so, many adults have anxiety about going to the dentist and unfortunately that can hamper how kids feel about that visit too.

”When it comes to anxiety, kids can have it, but sometimes it’s a reflection of their parents. But kids are pretty brave. They are pretty easy going if you show them what you’re going to do and explain what you’re going to do. They have questions you answer them and they tend to fall in line.”

To prepare children for their dental visit, make sure they know what’s going on ahead of time and that it’s nothing to be afraid of.

”Parents should explain to kids that they’re going to the dentist and it’s going to be a fun outing, it’s just a part of their routine,” Dr Wagner said. “Tagging along with mom or dad a couple of times helps because the kids will see and get brave and be able to go on their own and do just fine.”

