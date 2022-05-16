Which Braces are Right For You or Your Child--Why Clear Aligners are so Popular

Today we have more options than ever for making your smile as healthy as possible. If you want or need to align your teeth, traditional metal braces are a great fit for many patients, but a newer alternative is giving traditional metal braces some serious competition.

”Clear aligners are basically a system for aligning teeth that uses plastic that covers all your teeth in a sequence that lines them up as opposed to the traditional braces and fixed appliances,” said Dr. Ammar Alsamawi.

Removable clear aligners like Invisalign® are more popular than ever and offer patients a more flexible and less noticeable orthodontic treatment. Your orthodontist creates a customized plan for gradually straightening your teeth using a set of clear aligner trays to shift the teeth into the desired position. Aligners need to be worn for 20 to 22 hours a day to be effective, and many patients appreciate the chance to remove their appliances while eating and cleaning their teeth. Every one to two weeks, patients switch to a new aligner tray throughout the process.

”The biggest reason people want them is the fact that they are less visible, they’re clearer than braces and another benefit that I like about them is it’s easier to keep up with good oral hygiene, it’s easier to brush your teeth,” Dr. Alsamawi said.

For many patients, the choice for straight teeth comes down to cost, appearance, and the level of maintenance needed to achieve a beautiful, healthy smile.

”It’s case by case as to who benefits the most from these. I review with the patient the pros and cons of both and we just see together which way to go. It can work for most people but probably not everybody,” Dr. Alsamawi said.

A note of caution – there has been an influx of “At Home” options for clear aligners. These are typically not under supervision of an orthodontist and are not ideal for a complete orthodontic plan. Dental Health Associates recommends always working directly with an orthodontist for a safe and effective solution.

The pros of clear aligners: Aligners are clear and much less visible than braces so they can be a great choice for patients who might be self-conscious about metal braces. One of the main benefits of aligners is that they are removable. This makes things like flossing, brushing, and eating much easier. Additionally, the food restrictions that many patients face with traditional braces (i.e. overly hard or chewy food), do not apply when using aligners. Many patients also report that the plastic used for removable aligners is less irritating to the cheeks than braces. Another advantage of clear aligners is that orthodontic office visits are less frequent with Invisalign® which saves patients time.

The cons: Aligners only work when they are worn and thus may not be the best option for patients who are not ready to take responsibility for their treatment. Aligners must be taken out to eat and immediately placed back in the mouth after eating. Patients who frequently lose things or are forgetful may want to consider an alternative form of orthodontic treatment.

