New Kind Of Dental Implant Option In Beautiful New Middleton Office

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Distinctive Dental Implants and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Distinctive Dental Implants, visit https://www.distinctiveimplants.com/.

If you need a dental implant and have been putting it off, now is the time to investigate a brand new option in the Madison area. An office that offers a very different approach than you may have seen in the past.

“Anyone who’s missing a tooth, dental implants can be one of the options to replace it whether it’s just one tooth or many teeth there are lots of options and if you are interested in implants one of the benefits is they stay in--it’s not something you have to take in and out so if you’re interested we can see if you’re a candidate,” said Dr. April Tressler, DDS, Distinctive Dental Implants.

Dental Implants can be used for replacing a single tooth or for an entire smile. They help you restore your ability to chew and your confidence in your smile. If you feel like a missing tooth is affecting your well being, a dental implant might be the right solution for you.

Distinctive Dental Implants also offers to complete the entire process at their office, so patients have the entire implant done at one place, without having to bounce from office to office to complete the process.

“We do! Everything from removing the tooth that needs to be removed to replacing it with the implant to restoring it with a crown, we can do all of that here in our office,” Dr. Tressler said.

Plus, Distinctive Dental Implants offers various types of sedation for those who are extremely anxious about the process.

“We have many sedation options. We can do anything from just Nitrous Oxide which is like the laughing gas you may have had before, as well as taking oral medications and we have IV sedation as well. We will work with you to find what makes you feel most comfortable and relaxed with any procedure,” Dr. Tressler said.

Dental Implants are one option in the treatment of missing teeth. From the single missing tooth to a full smile visit Dr. Tressler and her team to see if Implants are the right option for you.

Learn more and schedule online at https://www.distinctiveimplants.com/.