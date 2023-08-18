Revolutionizing Your Dental Experience With Technology Is Game Changer For Patients

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Distinctive Dental Implants and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Distinctive Dental Implants visit https://www.distinctiveimplants.com/

In recent years, advancements in dental technology have revolutionized the field of Dentistry. The result is procedures that are more efficient, accurate and comfortable for both dental professionals and their patients. But not every dental office is as high tech as the next. At Distinctive Dental Implants, you’ll find some of the most high tech advancements in the industry all under one roof.

“We have some of the latest in dental technologies. One of our biggest features is, if you’ve ever had to take a dental impression, put that tray in your mouth, we no longer have to do that,” said Dr. April Tressler, DDS, Distinctive Dental Implants. “We can do all of that digitally. So we have that digital, we also have 3D x rays, as well as a 3D printer.”

The integration of 3D printing technology in the dental office streamlines the entire treatment process significantly reducing treatment time for patients. With traditional methods dental impressions often require multiple appointments and laboratory turnaround time leading to prolonged treatment periods. In contrast 3D printing allows for same-day restorations eliminating the need for temporary restorations and multiple visits. Dental professionals can now design, fabricate and deliver high-quality restorations in a single appointment improving overall workflow efficiency and patient convenience.

“The 3D printer is so useful! Instead of making things out of stone we can now print things like night guards, liners or other technology that you would normally have to send away for we can now make in the office,” Dr. Tressler said.

The integration of 3D printing technology and the concept of an impression-less dental office is transforming the dental field by offering numerous advantages for both dental professionals and patients. Enhanced precision, time efficiency, patient comfort, customization options, material diversity, improved communication and environmental sustainability are just some of the benefits of this innovative approach. Distinctive Dental Implants does much more than that all in one stop.

“Being able to offer everything in one location is really cool and I really like seeing the process from beginning to end and having my hand in it from seeing the patient initially, then designing it digitally and then delivering it,” Dr. Tressler said.

Learn more about Distinctive Dental Implants extended hours and schedule online at https://www.distinctiveimplants.com/