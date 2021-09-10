Best Cheese Slicer: Expert Top Picks

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, visit https://ehlenbachscheese.com/

No matter how you slice it, delicious Wisconsin Cheese is a treat year round. But finding the best tools to cut paper thin slices or thick chunky bites can be confusing. After nearly 30 years in the cheese business Brian Ehlenbach, owner of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet knows a thing or two about producing the perfect cheese slice and every imaginable way to slice it.

Whether you’re creating a party platter or serving hors d’oeuvres, hacking away at a block of cheese with any kitchen knife can prove frustrating as well as dangerous.

Ehlenbach says, the best way to get consistent, razor-thin slices is a cheese plane, which performs best on semi-hard cheeses.

“The cheese plane is probably one of the most common tools people have heard of and there are different sizes of these,” Ehlenbach said. “With the plane you want to slice as you go because with the slices being so thin they can really dry out quickly.”

For cheeses that might get squished with a knife, the cheese wire can be a great way to make cuts.

“Most people are familiar with the wire cutter and they’re nice because you can change the thickness of the cheese depending on how you’re handling the wire and what angle you’re at,” Ehlenbach said.

Many cheese boards even have attachments so your cheese wire can attach directly to the board itself!

“What’s nice about the wire on the board is it’s so thin the cheese doesn’t stick to the wire so it just cuts right through,” Ehlenbach said.

A wire slicer is the safest kind you can use because there is no cutting edge. The slicer works by using the tension in the wire to separate the cheese slice from the block. This is the best design to get if you have children and is easily mastered by users of all ages.

The softer the cheese, the better a knife is for the job. Soft cheeses naturally stick to your utensils, so soft cheese knives are strategically built to minimize the surface area that cheese can stick to. By being extremely thin or having holes—not unlike Swiss cheese—these knives are key to a smooth, stick-free cheese cutting experience.

“Those groves or holes create air pockets so the cheese doesn’t stick to the knife. Now, if you have a knife that doesn’t have these grooves, having the cheese at room temperature will help but if it’s still sticking to the knife, warm the knife up under warm water and that will help the cheese peel off easier,” Ehlenbach said.

“The plastic cheese knife is a little newer and has grooves in the cutting edge so that when you’re cutting the cheese doesn’t want to stick to the knife and tends to fall away easier,” Ehlenbach said.

To learn more visit Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet at https://www.ehlenbachscheese.com or visit the store at 4879 County Road V in DeForest.