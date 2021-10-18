Bored With Grilled Cheese? Try Grilled Chocolate Cheese!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, visit https://ehlenbachscheese.com/.

Families everywhere are spending more time together in the kitchen. If you’re looking for some adventure in your menu, look no further than readily available Wisconsin cheese. And if you’re feeling really adventurous, try some of the unusual flavors developed right in your own backyard. One of those flavors --perfect for dessert--is chocolate cheese!

“It looks and tastes like fudge and, really, a lot of people wouldn’t even know it’s cheese,” said Brian Ehlenbach, owner of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest. “But the truth is it is a Havarti based cheese with cocoa and sugar and it’s going to taste a lot like fudge. It’s hard to believe it, but it is cheese.”

That means you’re getting your dairy serving in every slice.

“It has all the calcium you get in cheese, the good benefits of the dairy industry,” Ehlehbach said.

There are lots of ways to enjoy chocolate cheese, so don’t be afraid to let your imagination take over.

“You can cube it up and serve it just like you would a fudge tray. It’s perfect with wine or with a dessert tray. Fondue with chocolate cheese is fantastic--absolutely fantastic-- because it melts down very well. Another really great idea is grilled cheese with chocolate cheese, it is decadent, absolutely fantastic! It’s melting capability is very good.”

Ehlenbach’s customers like the products so much, he wanted to offer a bigger variety.

“We developed a variation of chocolate cheese ourselves putting together the best of both worlds. We know chocolate and fruit go well together so we developed a chocolate cherry cheese, it’s amazing!”

You can also try one with nuts! Check out Ehlenbach’s chocolate cheese or any of the other specialty cheeses, some developed by Ehlehbach himself by visiting https://ehlenbachscheese.com/.