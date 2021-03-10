Craveworthy Cheese Trend: Up in Smoke

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, visit https://ehlenbachscheese.com/.

Want your next charcuterie board to be on trend? You may want to include a smoked specialty cheese, one of the hottest trends in the cheese industry. Smoked blue cheese for example, will offer a definite flavor burst to your selections. These smoked specialty cheese have become some of the top sellers at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest.

“Smoked cheese isn’t new, it’s been around for quite awhile,” said Brian Ehlenbach. “But the new trendy specialty cheeses are what’s different. What’s really been great for us is that I love experimenting. I love to try a different flavor, one that maybe you think might not taste good smoked. But we put it in the smoke house and see what you get later.”

Ehlenbach loved the experimentation and results so much he began his own smoking process and experimented with his own artisanal smoked cheeses.

“We take the cheese out and while we’re smoking a whole bunch of other cheese we try all sorts of things. It’s amazing how they come out,” Ehlenbach explained.

Among the most popular cheeses Ehlenbach has created, “A buttery swiss to an Apple-wood smoked buttery swiss.”

To make the process more efficient and successful, Ehlenbach invested in a top of the line specialty smoker. The smoking process allows the cheese to take on the subtle flavors of the wood used to smoke it. Apple wood is one of his favorites.

“We use all different kinds of wood. Besides apple wood we use cherry wood. We do alot of hickory. We use mesquite which has a little stronger flavor but we like to use it as well.”

Ehlenbach’s experiments have led him to create smoked string cheeses which have proven to be extremely popular with his customers.

“We just thought one day, hey, let’s throw string cheese in there and I will never go back to buying it the other way,” Ehlenbach laughs. “The cherry wood makes it taste phenomenal.”

The smoking process itself changes the appearance of the cheese, creating a darker richer color but it doesn’t change the consistency of the cheese. Ehlenbach says that’s an important part of the process that makes smoking cheese a little tricky.

“Our equipment allows us to maintain a controlled temperature for smoking our cheese,” Ehlenbach explained. “If you were to try to do it on your own, if you have it where it gets a little too warm the cheese can start to melt down a little. That will change its consistency and texture --it can get too dry and crumbly. But our smoking process is controlled and it never gets above 60 degrees because we use a controlled thermostat to make sure it stays consistent. It’s called being cold smoked, so that way we don’t lose the texture you expect. We’ve worked at this a long time!”

Customers are raving about the smoked variety of cheeses Ehlenbach has created. Thinking of kicking up your grilled cheese. Consider giving his applewood smoked white garlic cheddar a try. Also don’t miss the pecanwood smoked double cream brie, or Hickory smoked jalapeno havarti, or sample the applewood smoked garlic and herb gouda or a smoked blue cheese.

“Here’s one I was skeptical about--smoked parmesan. I am telling you, try smoked parmesan on your spaghetti next time and it’s just, wow!” Ehlenbach said. “The nice thing with us is if you’re not sure, try it before you buy it!”

“We love to hear feedback from customers and even suggestions of other cheeses we could try,” Elhenbach said.

If you dream it, suggest it. Ehlehbach could make that dream a reality! Learn more at https://ehlenbachscheese.com/ or visit their store 4879 County Road V, Junction V & I-90-94 (Exit 126) DeForest, WI 53532