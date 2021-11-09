Craveworthy Cheese Trends Make Gift Giving Fun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, visit https://ehlenbachscheese.com/.

Looking for a few surprises in your gift baskets this year? You may want to include a smoked specialty cheese, one of the hottest trends in the cheese industry. Smoked blue cheese for example, will offer a definite flavor burst to your selections. These smoked specialty cheeses have become some of the top sellers at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest.

“Smoked cheese isn’t new, it’s been around for quite awhile,” said Brian Ehlenbach. “But the new trendy specialty cheeses are what’s different. What’s really been great for us is that I love experimenting. I love to try a different flavor, one that maybe you think might not taste good smoked. But we put it in the smoke house and see what you get later.”

Ehlenbach loved the experimentation and results so much he began his own smoking process and experimented with his own artisanal smoked cheeses.

“We take the cheese out and while we’re smoking a whole bunch of other cheese we try all sorts of things. It’s amazing how they come out,” Ehlenbach explained.

Among the most popular cheeses Ehlenbach has created, “A buttery swiss to an Apple-wood smoked buttery swiss.”

But there are plenty of new flavors that aren’t smoked as well.

“We’ve got a newer flavor coming in-- a Bellavitano with Tennessee Whiskey, that one is fantastic,” Ehlenbach said. “We have heavenly caramel cheddar and tequila lime and pina colada cheddar. That one has a little bit of coconut and pineapple in there.”

“We continue to get new cheeses all the time, we’re always creating new flavors, it doesn’t stop,” Ehlenbach said.

Check out all the new flavors and create your own gift baskets at Ehlenbach’s store in DeForest or build your basket online at https://ehlenbachscheese.com/.