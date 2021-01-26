Say Cheese! Fried Curds Made at Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, visit https://ehlenbachscheese.com/

Looking for a way to pump up your stay at home appetizer menu?

“I always recommend along the lines of cheese curds, very simple, very easy to open up. Another thing is people just love to deep fry those. Who doesn’t want to have a deep fried curd?” said Brian Ehlenbach of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest.

You may think of cheese curds as a restaurant only treat. But Ehlenbach says you’ll be missing out if you are afraid to try it at home.

“Everybody likes the idea of our smoked curds --they would be phenomenal especially if you deep fry them. They are really good. The other one is our cherrywood smoked string cheese. You can also batter those and deep fry those for mozzarella sticks. If you did a cherrywood smoke that would be really good. Now if you really want to spice it up we also have a cherrywood smoked pepper string,” Ehlenbach said. “All you have to do is put that with your egg and your milk and you can put breadcrumbs of your choice around them and deep fry those. And then you have a mozzarella stick with pepper string inside. It’s just wow.”

If you prefer a batter for cheese curds, Ehlenbach sells that in the store and it’s available online as well. It makes a simple and delicious cheese curd for any of the new flavors of curds he has.

“You know, the thing is you don’t even need a deep fryer in order to do it. As long as you have a pan and a little bit of oil.”

“For any information or ordering online check us out at ehlenbachscheese.com Feel free to contact us. We’re right off the interstate easy exit 126 just a quick on and off the interstate we’re pretty convenient for you. We want to try and be as helpful as we can through any of the questions you may have.”