Take Your Charcuterie Board From Boring to Brilliant

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, visit https://ehlenbachscheese.com/.

It’s as traditional as the supper club. But, the relish tray and cheese board that was the staple of supper club dining has grown up. Today’s charcuterie boards are not only trendy they’re featuring a wide array of some of Wisconsin’s finest creations in meats, cheeses and many other locally sourced items. We asked cheese expert Brian Ehlenbach, second generation owner of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest, to help with advice on building an amazing charcuterie board that features local cheese with incredible variety. Here are his top tips.

“My advice is to go bold. Go crazy with different ideas. You want a wide array, that’s the whole idea. A sweet a savory, a sharp a mild. You’re making it almost like an artist palette you want all kinds of different things on there.”

“Look for varieties of cheese that add visual appeal like a wine infused cheese with a beautiful dark red marbling, or a smoked cheese with fruit like blueberries that look exotic and add nice variety. Pair a softer cheese like Brie with a harder textured cheese and consider adding a cheese spread too.”

Charcuterie boards are a great way to try new cheeses too. We have some really amazing new cheeses like a Bellavitano with Tennessee whiskey, or a Tequila Lime Cheddar, or Pina Colada Cheddar. They are very mild but you can taste the pineapple and coconut in there, they’re really good!”

“You want a meat selection too, you can choose salami or ham or sausage. Even a more exotic venison sausage that’s locally sourced is a great addition.”

“You want variety with choices other than cheese. We have some amazing olives to add, like blue cheese stuffed olives. You can have the best of both worlds if you add dried fruit like Wisconsin cherries. Also, I like to add a mustard or two and try dipping different cheeses in the sweet mustards. We have a cherry honey mustard that’s amazing.”

“Here in Wisconsin it’s fun to fill in the spaces with a variety of cheese curds featuring different colors or flavors just for a fun touch.”

“We even have a selection of cutting boards and a variety of slicing tools for serving your cheese. We love to help people pick out a fun variety of cheeses for things like a charcuterie board. Just stop in the store and we’ll be happy to help! We’re in Deforest right off Exit 126 or check us out online at EhlenbachsCheese.com”