Winter Warm Up - Spice Up Your Comfort Foods

Winter is the perfect time to hunker down and spend an evening together with your favorite comfort food! No matter how many times you make those classic dishes, they never disappoint. But there are ways to put a new twist on your old favorites with just a small amount of effort and creativity. Start with grilled cheese. Whether you enjoy it with a bowl of soup or a side salad, you can create a new masterpiece by switching out the cheddar for another cheese.

“One idea I absolutely love is using chocolate cheese on a grilled cheese it’s phenomenal,” said Brian Ehlenbach of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest. “It just melts down so well it’s very easy and the kids will love it!”

The sweet chocolate cheese melts just like typical cheese on a grilled cheese and makes a sweet, desert-like treat. One variety of chocolate cheese even has cherries, for an even more delightful sandwich. Cut into small wedges for a surprise, warm and gooey desert treat!

“If you’re after more spice, you can kick up your grilled cheese with pepper jack. It has a little more kick in it. And if you really want the pump it up try our Fear the Reaper cheese, it will blow your socks off!” Ehlenbach said. “And one other idea is to try a horseradish and chive havarti. It melts down really well and is phenomenal on a grilled cheese.”

These specialty cheeses can also take your mac and cheese recipe from boring to brilliant.

“My wife is a whiz at these and makes them into a roulade using the co-jack and cheddar, mixes them together and pours them onto the noodles and bakes for 20 minutes for an amazing mac and cheese,” Ehlenbach said. “You can experiment with some of the aged cheddars to kick it up a little for a stronger flavor. Or add the horseradish to give it that extra flavor. If you like spicy try adding pepper jack!”

If you’re making your favorite stroganoff, there’s a way to put a new twist on that too.

“We have a portabella and chive cheese that would be amazing on the top of your stroganoff,” Ehlanbach said. “This is how we can really help you kick it up a little if you’re wanting to change up a recipe.”

