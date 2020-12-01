Send Them A Taste of Wisconsin--Cheese Gifts to Please Every Palate

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, visit https://ehlenbachscheese.com.

Looking for a unique and Wisconsin made product to reach out to friends and family you’re missing this year? Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet has all sorts of unique gift ideas for every price range and has already seen a brisk business for gift boxes this year.

“Boy it is a different kind of year for all of us isn’t it? We’re all having to navigate through uncharted waters here and shipping and making gift boxes and baskets seems to be one thing that can bring people together,” said Brian Ehlenbach of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest. “I know we can’t have big groups together this year, but there are things that when we send them to others they can have it at their leisure when they want and think of you! They of course don’t have to use it all right away because it’s a cheese product or meats and all of our products can be stored for awhile. These are different times and hopefully there are better times ahead for everybody.”

While Ehlenbach’s does remain open for in person shopping, there’s no need to shop in person if you don’t want to. Shop online for plenty of made to order options, or make up your own.

“Our most popular--the most common that everyone choses from without question is the Sissy’s Best and probably the 3rd Generation Classic which is a gift box number 4 and a gift box number 10. Those are our most popular,” Ehlenbach said. “Of course we have a lot of people who want to make up their own which is perfectly fine too. We do a lot of that for corporations who are like, ‘Hey we want to make a box or basket’ we can do that. If there’s something you want to see different we’re happy to do it.”

Want a little help? Ehlenbach’s is happy to make suggestions or answer questions with a personal touch.

“There are places you can put messages to us saying-- hey can you please do this. We just had it the other day someone ordered a whole bunch of gift boxes and said hey can we take out this cheese and add this one… no problem we can do that too!”

“We have different price ranges if you know how much you want to spend but don’t know exactly what you want. That’s where our website is very helpful for you. We have price ranges that can start in the $30 range and of course the biggest one up to $160 range.”

