Could Your Thermostat Function Better in a New Location?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating and Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating and Cooling, visit https://harkerheating.com/.

There are a lot of homes where the original thermostat wasn’t placed in a very good spot. If you live in an older home or a home where an addition has changed the layout of your home, the thermostat may not be in an ideal spot. Fortunately, these days there are options to easily change that.

“The location of the thermostat does absolutely matter,” said Dirk Lessner, with Harker Heating and Cooling in Madison.” It’s’ one of the most important things in the home because that tells the furnace or air conditioner when to turn on.”

How do you know if your thermostat is in a good spot?

“It should be someplace central in the home near what are called return air vents. That’s air that has been sucked into the furnace or duct work to heat or cool back up. If those aren’t near, then someplace central is really key because it’s a good mix of air that’s say, through a hallway, that’s getting air from all the bedrooms typically,” Lessner said. “It’s also important not to be located in direct sunlight.”

Sometimes a thermostat may have been in a central location before a remodel. That’s when it’s a good idea to consider moving the thermostat.

“You can move a thermostat and there are thermostats that are wireless that take no wires now that we can move to wherever we want to within the home. There are also some smart thermostats with sensors that we can move throughout the home to fix that issue of, ‘my thermostats in the sun but I can’t move it.’ That happens a lot in homes with lots of windows.”

Investing in smart technology is a great way to save some dollars. A smart thermostat lets you control the temperature of your house wherever you are. Turn the A/C up a little so the house is warmer while you’re away right from your smartphone. And, there is even added incentive to consider upgrading your thermostat.

“Focus on Energy of Wisconsin gives some rebates for smart thermostats and we have information on our website on how to learn more about that.”

To save money and energy always keep the temps consistent. This is easy to do with a smart thermostat. You can even put a lock on the temp to keep family members from revving up the system. Changing the temp dramatically on the system doesn’t change how fast the house will cool down. Keeping the temps at a consistent temperature also prevents the unit from unnecessarily overworking.

