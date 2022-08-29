Does Your Furnace Really Need to be Serviced if it’s Working Fine?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating and Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating and Cooling, visit https://harkerheating.com/

Furnace manufacturers all recommend an annual inspection and maintenance by a qualified technician. It’s easy to say your furnace is working just fine so you can just skip having it serviced. But there are reasons why that isn’t always the best practice.

“It’s just like a car, if things get old things get worn out they turn on and off so many times and after so many times or trips or cycles things start to wear out or get dirty so it is important to have the furnace or air conditioner looked at just to make sure everything is running at it’s top efficiency,” said Dirk Lessner, with Harker Heating and Cooling.

HVAC systems endure the most punishment during the winter and summer, when property owners need to heat and cool their homes the most. Year over year, these systems wear down, parts deteriorate and fail, and performance suffers. It’s incredibly important for property owners to thoroughly check their HVAC seasons on a regular basis, and the changing of the seasons is one of the best times to do it.

“It’s easy to ignore servicing your furnace because you really never look at it. But making sure your furnace is cleaned and operating efficiently is really important. The less you maintain it the more it affects the furnace’s lifespan,” said Lessner. “It also is less efficient and can affect how it heats your house too.”

A technician can alert you to potential problems that might crop up down the road allowing you to plan for service in the future instead of losing heat unexpectedly on a cold night.

“It can really leave a customer or homeowner in a situation where they need to make a quick decision, whereas if they maybe had some routine maintenance they knew when something was going out they could better prepare for something out of the ordinary,” Lessner said.

“Also, don’t forget your thermostat-- sometimes they have batteries and we find people forget about those and they are just good to get replaced, so we can help with that too,” Lessner said. “To help remember every year we can send you a reminder that it’s time to get service scheduled.”

