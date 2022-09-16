Is it Time to Change Your Furnace Filter?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating and Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating and Cooling, visit https://harkerheating.com/.

Do you keep a reminder to change your furnace filter regularly? One common myth is that you only need to change your filter once a year but unless you have an Aprilaire, that’s probably not enough.

“It’s the most important thing to do to make your HVAC system last longer,” said Dirk Lessner, from Harker Heating and Cooling. “Obviously the home matters a little bit-- dogs, kids type of floors, all those things come into play but the standard one inch air filters that are in a lot of homes, they have a life of 3 months or less, typically. It’s really important to change those filters regularly so that your furnace is breathing how it should breathe.”

If you have a one inch filter it should be changed every month. If it’s a 4 inch filter it may be every 6 to 12 months. A dirty filter can risk your comfort, your energy costs and even the health of your HVAC system.

“You can actually hear the difference between a new filter and a filled filter --a filter that is filled with dust and lots of other stuff that’s flying around the air,” Lessner said. “When the old one is in it could have a louder noise and you put the newer one in and now the blower of the furnace is working less to move the same amount of air so it may actually sound like it’s been relieved of a whole lot of pressure and just sound better.”

That filter is doing an important job for your HVAC system, keeping airborne contaminants out of your system. A dirty filter can create problems for your air quality, as well as the comfort of your home.

“A dirty filter means more particles are flying around your home. A quieter, more efficient furnace that has to work not as hard to push the heat off of it is always a good thing.”

Here is a short tutorial from Harker Heating and Cooling on how to change your furnace filter. Remember--before you begin always make sure the power to your furnace is turned off. Look for a switch on the side. Determine which type of filter you have. The type of filter you have will alter the number of times per year you have to change it. Get the right replacement. If you buy a filter that is too thick for your current set up, it will not work. Remove the old filter. Remember that your home plays a part in how often you replace it. If you have pets or a lot of dust, you will have to change it more often. Determine which way the filter is to be place back in. The arrows to towards the furnace. Place in the new filter. Turn the power back on to the furnace.

