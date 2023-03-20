Is Your AC Ready for Warmer Weather?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating and Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating and Cooling, visit https://www.harkerheating.com/.

With warmer weather on the way, you may soon discover that your air conditioner isn’t working like it should. Not only can that leave you feeling uncomfortable, it can also cost you more in energy consumption. The HVAC experts at Harker Heating and Cooling offer some tips on keep your home’s air conditioning running efficiently.

“One of the simplest things is just to make sure that it’s not surrounded by a bunch of stuff. Whether it’s landscaping, bushes, hedges, lumber, we see a wide range of different things. An air conditioner really needs to breathe. It needs to be able to pull air in through the sides and discharge it out the top so you want to maintain a minimum of about sixteen inches of clearance around it so it can do that properly.”

Consider your outside unit when planting around your home and plan for how the plants will grow in the future.

“Plants that are too close to the unit are a problem because it’s going to want to suck that in. Anytime you start to block off that coil it really affects the efficiency of the unit.” Other things can cause problems too, leaves in the fall and all the cottonwoods shedding their cotton in the spring can be a problem.

“There are times when the cottonwoods are dropping and it almost looks like snow. The air conditioner can pull that right in there and it can plug the condenser coil to the point where it can burn up the condenser fan motor and the compressor. Anything that blocks that proper air flow is hazardous with an air conditioner.”

Some other things you can do to help efficiency is to set a reminder to change your filter. If you need a filter now you can call ahead to Harker Heating and Cooling and have one delivered to you curbside. Other steps you can take include installing a programmable thermostat, running fans and setting the temperature a degree or two higher. Remember to schedule professional maintenance every year to keep your system at top efficiency and to catch minor problems before they become major investments. Harker technicians are continuing to work with extra precautions during Covid-19 and are ready to make service calls.

“The best thing you can do is annual maintenance. There’s debris that gets pulled in there that we really can’t see. It’s going to pull in dust and dirt and anything that’s in the air. When we do our maintenance we’re going to clean that coil. We’ve got chemicals that we use that are environmentally friendly. We’ll spray that coil on the inside and on the outside, let it activate and do its thing and simply rinse it off with water to get all that debris off there.”

When it comes to choosing a location for your outside unit that deserves careful consideration as well.

“We’ve seen instances where they’ve built a deck next to it or above it and that’s just not a good scenario. This has to discharge the air up out of it to help cool the refrigerant down and if we’ve got anything blocking that air flow it’s just going to recirculate it back through and it’s not a good scenario. You also want proper clearance from the side of the building because there are components that we have to get into to service and if we can’t get tools in there it’s going to be really difficult to try and repair.”

Is it a good idea to cover your air conditioner in the winter?

“It all depends on how much you cover. It’s not a bad thing to cover the top and maybe the first three or four inches down the sides. But we really don’t like to see the whole thing covered. The main reason for that is, as the temperatures fluctuate it can start to trap moisture in there which will start to deteriorate the equipment. Secondly, and most importantly, it provides a nice place out of the elements where critters like to get in to live. We find mice in there, they’ve chewed up wires, they’ve done damage to where it can be a really costly repair.”