Is your air conditioner down? Things to Check Before Calling for a Harker Technician

When your air conditioner isn’t working like it should, not only can that leave you feeling uncomfortable, it can also cost you more in energy consumption. The HVAC experts at Harker Heating and Cooling offer some tips on keeping your home’s air conditioning running efficiently.

“One of the simplest things is just to make sure that it’s not surrounded by a bunch of stuff. Whether it’s landscaping, bushes, hedges, lumber, we see a wide range of different things,” explained Dirk Lessner, with Harker Heating and Cooling. “An air conditioner really needs to breathe. It needs to be able to pull air in through the sides and discharge it out the top so you want to maintain a minimum of about sixteen inches of clearance around it so it can do that properly.”

Consider your outside unit when planting around your home and plan for how the plants will grow in the future.

“Plants that are too close to the unit are a problem because it’s going to want to suck that in. Anytime you start to block off that coil it really affects the efficiency of the unit.”

Other things can cause problems too, leaves in the fall and all the cottonwoods shedding their cotton in the spring can be a problem.

“There are times when the cottonwoods are dropping and it almost looks like snow. The air conditioner can pull that right in there and it can plug the condenser coil to the point where it can burn up the condenser fan motor and the compressor. Anything that blocks that proper air flow is hazardous with an air conditioner.”

Before you call for help consider these useful tips:

Why won’t my Air Conditioner keep up on those hot, hot days?

We tend to believe that if we set our thermostat to whatever temperature we desire, the air conditioner will perform as needed. This simply is not the case, however. There is a limit to what your air conditioner can accomplish given the temperature outside. In general terms, air conditioners are designed to accommodate a 15-20 degree difference between the outdoor temperature and the ambient temperature inside. Let’s say it’s 90 degrees outside. You could expect your properly sized system to get your indoor temperature down between 70 and 75 degrees. Don’t forget that humidity can play a role in your comfort, irrespective of the indoor temperature. Purchasing and running a whole home dehumidifier can make that 70 degree plateau feel much cooler than a humid 70 degree environment.

One those really hot days when we can hit the 100 degree mark, cooling a room, let alone your home, below 80 degrees is an unrealistic expectation. Your air conditioner will run all day long trying to reach that low temperature. Having it run that long will be a waste of your money, time, and frustration. What CAN you do to help the situation? Prepare by keeping the blinds/curtains closed all day. Running a ceiling or portable fan in rooms where people or pets are situated can help. Remember that a fan does not cool the air. It only moves it across our skin, which makes us feel cool. If a fan is on in a room with no one present you are simply using up electricity. And, as always, plenty of ice water for you and yours goes a long way in keeping you hydrated and comfortable.

If your Air Conditioner is starting up and running but no cool air is coming out, do this:

1. Turn off the power to the furnace. This can be done at the electrical panel or there may be a switch at the furnace.

2. Clean or change the air filter. Click on this link to see how you can change your filter.

3. Only try the following step if you are confident in what you are doing. Look to see if ice has formed on the coil above the furnace. With the power off, remove the panel to view the coil above the furnace. If you see that the coil is covered in ice, close the panel back up, turn the power ON and the fan ON at your thermostat, to help melt the ice. Wait for the ice to thaw (1-2 hours), run the air conditioner again, and check to see if cold air is coming out of your vents.

4. Look for ice on the air conditioner and refrigerant lines outside. If you find ice, it may be time to call for a technician.

If your Air Conditioner won’t start or run at all, check these things first:

1. Be sure to check the electrical panel fuse to make sure there is power to the unit.

2. Check the outside shut off switch. This switch is usually located next to the air conditioner, itself. Make sure it is in the on position, or that the fuse, in some cases, has been placed back in correctly .

3. Make sure the thermostat is in cooling mode. If it is in cooling mode, set it 5 degrees below the current room temperature and wait for a response.

4. Replace the batteries in your thermostat, if any, just to be sure.

