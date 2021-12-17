Is Your Thermostat Setback Is Saving You Money?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating and Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating and Cooling, visit https://harkerheating.com/.

Do you turn your heat down or even off when you’re away from home or at work to try and save energy or cut heating costs? You may not be accomplishing what you’re hoping for, depending on how many degrees you turn your heat down. There is even a school of thought that you should turn the system off entirely when you’re gone.”

The best part about not turning it off is everything stays warmer if you leave your furnace on, meaning the furniture in your home and the chairs all those things stay warmer. So if you were to turn your furnace off while you’re away at work it may take a long time for everything to heat back up again which uses just as much energy and or more to do the exact same thing,” said Dirk Lessner of Harker Heating and Cooling.”

There’s a balance point between it running for a couple minutes longer or comparative to five hours to heat the house up you’re using more energy to heat the house up in that case instead of just maintaining the temperature inside the home,” Lessner said.”

A lot of the electrical companies will say 3-5 degrees is kind of what you should be turning the thermostat down during the day while you’re not at home or sleeping at night. That’s a good average.”To learn more energy saving tips visit https://harkerheating.com/.