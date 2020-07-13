Solution to Cool That Room That Always Stays Warm

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating & Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating & Cooling, visit https://harkerheating.com/.

If you have a room that just never gets as cool as the rest of the house in the summer or can’t stay warm in the winter, there may be a great solution for you that is growing in popularity in the Madison area for both summer cooling and winter heating.

“They’re called ductless split units,” explained Dirk Lessner, from Harker Heating and Cooling. “These units don’t take any ductwork and they can be retrofitted into pretty much any home and they do both heating and cooling as well.”

The units make sense in a variety of situations and can even be used for an entire home. But they have clear advantages in a number of common situations.

“If you have a room above a garage, or if you have a new addition this is the perfect solution for that,” Lessner explained. If you constantly argue over the thermostat at your house, the ductless system can be the ideal solution to help create independent temperature zones in different rooms. “Plus they are very energy efficient and extremely quiet,” Lessner said. “Quieter than a refrigerator in some cases.”

The units consist of a wall mounted indoor unit along with an outdoor compressor. While they are frequently useful in a situation where a window air conditioner would be used, they are much more efficient.

“Typically a window unit you would buy, this will be 50% more efficient,” Lessner said. Over the last 18-20 years these types of systems have become more efficient but maintaining them is key to longevity. “The life expectancy is the same as a standard air conditioner, about 15-20 years,” Lessner said. “What happens many times is homeowners don’t realize there is a very small filter on the front of the indoor units that are washable. They are made of plastic, so you just pull them out, wash them, dry them and just insert them back in. It’s one thing that you can do easily in your own home to service these split ductless systems. But it is also important that you do have them professionally maintained just like any other system in your home.”

If you use the system year round annual maintenance is recommended. These systems don’t work on a traditional thermostat. Instead they operate with a remote control to offer comfort when and where you need it. “Like any remote control they all have a battery in them,” Lessner said. “Many times homeowners will forget to replace the battery and their system isn’t working. There are overrides, but the battery is the easiest way to keep them working.”

To learn if a split ductless system might be a good solution for your home, Harker Heating and Cooling has experienced HVAC professionals who can help determine the pros and cons for your situation.