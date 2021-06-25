Turning Your Thermostat Up While Your Out May Actually Cost You More

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating and Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating and Cooling, visit https://harkerheating.com/

Air Conditioners are designed to keep your home up to 15-20 degrees cooler than the outside temperature and are sized based on regional summer temperatures. But, extreme heat will cause your air conditioner to run continuously. This will not damage your unit.

Your unit was designed and sized for the average regional temperatures experienced 98% of the time. Turning down your thermostat will not make it blow colder air. Set the thermostat to the temperature you want to achieve and leave it set there.

“If you can keep the temperature within a handful of degrees of where you actually want it, that’s usually a really good rule of thumb to keep it efficient and comfortable and keep it in a place where you can heat it up and or cool it down fast enough when you are home,” said Dirk Lessner with Harker Heating and Cooling.

When outside temps reach near or over 90 degrees, it is normal for the temps to go up in your home during the hottest part of the day.

“A good five degree difference is easy to make up and your A/C won’t run all afternoon to cool down. Something else to remember is if you have a lot of solar gain in the summertime and you turn your A/C off, that whole wall that’s been getting sun all day long is now 100 degrees so the A/C is trying to cool that wall while cooling the air down as well, so it just takes a lot of energy to cool a house down when yo do that,” Lessner said.

Check your vents. If the unit is blowing cold air, the A/C is working as best as it can during the extreme heat. Once temperatures cool back down to normal summer temps, your air conditioner will catch up and resume it’s normal run cycle.

What you can do to help stay cool

Close all windows, blinds, drapes, and doors in the entire home leading to the lower level. During the hottest part of the day, turn off anything that produces heat such as stoves, dishwashers, lights, etc… Change your filter! A new clean filter will help tremendously.

