Which is Fact and Which is Myth For Your Air Conditioning

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harker Heating and Cooling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harker Heating and Cooling, visit https://harkerheating.com/.

There are many ideas about cooling your home that may be based on myths. The experts at Harker Heating and Cooling are sorting out a few of those common misunderstandings. Fact or myth: air conditioning is only cooling the air.

“Myth, it also dehumidifies the air so they’re hand in hand but it just doesn’t cool the air it also dehumidifies the air,” said Dirk Lessner with Harker Heating and Cooling. “To cool it you need to remove moisture and that’s what makes the air feel cooler is the moisture has been removed and now it can lower the temperature in the house and the air can cool off.”

Fact or myth: Your A/C needs topping off every year.

“An air conditioner is not like an Oldsmobile. It doesn’t burn oil, it doesn’t do a lot of those things. It is a sealed system so it should not need refrigerant every springtime. If it continually needs topping off that means there’s a leak somewhere and that means refrigerant is leaking either into your home or into the atmosphere. Neither one of those are a good thing. Sometimes they’re easy fixes, sometimes they’re complicated.”

Fact or myth: ceiling fans cool the air

“Myth, ceiling fans need cool air to cool the room down by moving the air around,” Lessner explained. “It’s moving air, and air when it’s moved across your body feels cooler but it is not cooling the house down without cool air being brought into that room. If you have a home with really high ceilings you may actually be able to feel the hot air from the ceiling fan pushing the air down.”

Fact or myth: setting thermostat lower will cool house faster

“No matter what temperature you set the thermostat at, the air coming out of the vent is going to be the same once the system has leveled out. When the air conditioner is running at peak performance the air coming out of the vent is going to be very close to the same all the time.”

If you’re having more maintenance issues or your air conditioning just can’t keep up, the professionals at Harker Heating and Cooling can give you an opinion on replacement needs. They can help determine not only if it’s time for a change, but also what size and which system is best for your home’s needs.

Learn more at https://harkerheating.com/ or call 608-480-6120 24/7.