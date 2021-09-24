Cross These Things Off Your Fall Home Checklist

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

Like it or not, fall has arrived and there are some important things you should do to prepare your home for winter.

“As fall arrives the temperatures start to get colder so we should really start thinking about the winter even though we want to experience what fall brings for us here in Wisconsin,” said Ashley Kleven, Service Plumbing Manager at HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection in Madison. “You want to think about winterizing your home, checking on outside faucets and detaching your hoses. Have someone come if you’re not sure and turn the water that supplies to the outside faucets so there aren’t any freeze ups that could possibly burst your line or cause some leaks.”

It’s also a good time to think back to what might have caused you headaches in the past to do some preventative maintenance.

“If there are any issues you experienced last winter you might want to address those now so you’re not in the same situation you were in last year-- so maybe some insulating needs to be done to make sure that your pipes stay warmer if possible. Or think about moving drain lines if you’ve had a problem with them freezing in the past, just try to prepare for frigid Wisconsin winters.”

If you’re not sure what to do to winterize, consider having a professional help you walk through your home and look for problem areas.

“We help a lot of homeowners winterize their homes whether it be because they travel in the winter to a warmer place or they just would like a professional to come in and make sure it’s done properly we’re always happy to help,” Kleven said.

You can learn more about HJ Pertzborn by giving us a call at 608-256-3900 or going to https://hjpertzborn.com/.