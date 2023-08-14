Do You Know What to Do in a Water Emergency at Home?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

You may think it will never happen to you but in reality, most homeowners are going to have a plumbing emergency at one time or another. When it does happen to you, it’s almost guaranteed to happen at the worst possible time. Water leaking from a pipe onto your floors or filling your basement can bring on sheer panic as the damage costs are climbing every second. Do you know what steps to take to limit the damage?

“It’s scary for most people!” said Min Hilsenhoff. “Most faucets and toilets will have shut off valves so that you can isolate that particular fixture. But if those don’t hold then its time to get in your basement or wherever the utilities come into the house. You’ve got to know where that main valve is so you can shut the water off to your house.”

It’s a major problem in a water emergency if you have no idea where the shut off valve is. You and every adult in the household should be familiar with where these water shut off valves are located.

“So many times people call in an emergency and they have no idea where it is. They’ve never looked for it, maybe they’re new homeowners. It’s interesting to get someone on their phone in their basement in an emergency frantically looking for the shut off valve. And always remember right to tight left to loose. YOu want to turn to the right and get that water shut off and call a plumber.”

Finally call HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection for emergency assistance and helpful guidance until the plumber can arrive. Having your plumbing specialist already programmed into your phone ready for an emergency is a great next step. You don’t have extra time in an emergency to look for the number. For more information check out HJPertzborn.com or call 608-256-3900.