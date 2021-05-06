A Few Simple Changes Make Your Home Safer and Easier as You Age

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/

Whether you have parents who live with you or you’re aging in your own home, being proactive to prevent accidents is important. There are a few changes you can make now to help keep your independence down the road and make daily activities easier and more safe.

“One of the things to keep in mind is grab bars,” said Min Hilsenhoff of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. “If you’re on the toilet it’s helpful to have, maybe a little assistance is needed. To have a grab bar forward or to the side where you can use that for extra stability.”

Having grab bars near the toilet and also in the shower is recommended. Also in the bathroom, replacing faucet handles with ones that are comfortable for you to use. And getting rid of rugs on the floor that could cause you to trip.

“Another thing to think about is the comfort height toilet. Sometimes they call it an ADA toilet. It’s a little higher, only a couple of inches, but coupled with the seat it makes it much easier to ingress and egress to the toilet because it is higher so it’s not so much on your legs and your knees,” Hilsenhoff said. “Couple that with the grab bars and you have a pretty stable environment to use the bathroom.”

“We can also source toilet seats that are higher than normal, even if you have the comfort height toilet to make it a little higher. I’ve had a number of people call after their parents have had hip replacement and what we do even if they only need it temporarily while they’re rehabbing but there are options available like raised toilet seats that can help as well.”

When it comes to personal care and hygiene you want to make sure you can safely do that as well.

“Other things in the bathroom that people don’t think about is, you know, maybe it’s time to get rid of that bathtub and that step over because that creates a hazard. Especially as people are getting older it’s harder, it’s harder and you’re just not as nimble as you were,” Hilsenhoff said. “We can come in and take a look and see about removing the tub and maybe making it a walk in shower only that has a seat or bench so that you’re covered in there. There will be grab bars in that shower as well. That can also assist with the in and out of that shower even though it may be a walk in.”

“That’s what our professional plumbers are there for and we have plumbers that have been with us well over 25 years who have made relationships with customers and it’s not uncommon for them to say, ‘can so and so just come over and help me with placement of grab bars?’ and the plumber actually helps them with what length should they have where should it go, can it go here, can it not go here, and then usually when we have someone come over and spend time with that customer that’s the person that goes and puts them in so there’s that extra boost of confidence there.”

If you need help with placement of grab bars or want to know more about a walk in shower call at 608 256 3900 or check out hjpertzborn.com.