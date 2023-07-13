HJ Pertzborn: A Long History As Trusted Plumbers in Madison And Dane County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

If you’re looking for a plumbing company with a longstanding reputation and involvement in the local community look no further than HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection.

“We’ve been in business since 1928 serving Dane County and Madison residents. We’re locally owned and operated. The owners work in our building every single day,” said Ashley Kleven of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection.

Henry Joseph Pertzborn and his wife Gertrude founded H. J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Heating. After serving in World War I, Henry returned to the family farm in Cross Plains, Wisconsin and started his apprenticeship as a mason with a local contractor. His strong dislike of mortar drying on his hands made him turn to the plumbing trade. Working out of his home at 666 Crandall Street in Madison, Henry drove a modified model “A” with the rear half cut off to carry his tools and materials.

Over the years, the company continued to grow with the help of longtime and loyal employees. To meet the growth, the company moved in 1990 to 802 John Nolen Drive, their present location. In 1993 the company added fire protection services and changed its corporate name to H. J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation. They built a loyal customer base over the many years of service in the community.

“We have many returning customers and we now have customer’s families who are calling us to continue the relationship into the next generation,” Kleven said. “You’re always going to get a familiar friendly voice on the phone even the plumber that shows up to your door has probably been to your residence before. We also pride ourselves in trying to offer same day service.”

HJ Pertzborn has been providing plumbing service in the Madison area for almost 100 years. When you need to talk plumbing, fire protection, gas line installation or any other home maintenance issue they can usually help.

“Just give us a call at 608-256-3900 any time or reach out through our website at HJPertzborn.com,” Kleven said.