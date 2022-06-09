The Jewelry of Your Kitchen--What’s on Trend?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

Kitchen and bathroom faucets are one of the most common upgrades during a remodeling project. If you’re considering switching it up, remember manufacturers come out with new looks every year. What’s on trend now?

“A lot of the pull down, pull out faucets are popular. Also the semi professional look. A lot of people are leaning toward that,” said Ashley Anderson, HJ Pertzborn Plumbing. “There is also another popular new trend in finishes. Gold is back in a big way along with matte black. People are leaning away from the brushed finishes --they’re fading in popularity now.”

Look for varying types of nozzle rinse functions with different spray options. Touch and touchless faucets are popular and some are even high tech responding to voice commands.

Even if you’re not doing a full on remodel, changing the faucet can give your room a great new look for much less cost and minimal effort.

"The good news is you can change fixtures fairly inexpensively. It's pretty easy and usually a pretty quick process. The hardest part is always picking out what you want, it can be overwhelming."